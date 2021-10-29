Hungary Could Award 50 Full Scholarships for Study Abroad to Most Talented

Hungary’s National Competitiveness Council has decided to establish full scholarships for study abroad for 50 of the country’s most talented students every year, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said after a meeting of the body of business leaders and experts.

 

The scholarships would cover tuition at a top university, cost of living, health insurance and spending on travel for a full course of study until graduation, Varga said. Scholarship winners would be required to work in Hungary for five years after graduating, he added. The body also decided on further support to improve digital knowledge at companies, he said.

 

