The outcome of the renovation of Petőfi Square in Debrecen

The first public park of Debrecen, established and fenced in 1862, today’s Petőfi Square, will be completely renewed – the mayor of the city announced on the spot on Thursday.

László Papp said at the press conference: the investment to be implemented within the framework of the green city program will start with a public procurement in February and is planned to be completed in ten months.

A playground, a lake and a fountain will be set up in the park in front of the Grand Station, there will be a café terrace, 85 trees will be planted, shrubs will be planted on 3,000 square meters, perennial flowers will be planted, and 6,000 square meters will be grassed, he listed.

He added that in order to get to know the former public park and its surroundings, an urban history study trail will also be established in Petőfi Square, the order of which will be monitored by 14 public cameras.

According to the mayor, the green city program is one of the most important elements of the Debrecen 2030 development strategy. As part of the program, green areas will be renewed in ten parts of the city, work has already begun in the Tócóvölgy, and renovation will begin in the Újkert in February, he explained.

László Pósán, the Member of Parliament for the region, said that on average there are developments every hundred years that redraw the cityscape. After the renovations of Kossuth, Déri and Dósa Nádor tér, the politician called the investment in Petőfi tér as such, which he believes will be a “lovable space for Debrecen” in the future.