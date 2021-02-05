Orbán: if we are disciplined, we can lift the restrictions

If the government conducts the February national consultation on “lifting” the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus epidemic, “decisions can be made on March 1 and April 1, or April 3, which is Easter”.

– said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Thursday at the opening of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s economic year.

“Then we can certainly have a freer life than we do now if we keep the rules disciplined until then,” he said.

He called the system of restrictions imposed because of a coronavirus epidemic stable.

While the crisis management in Western Europe consisted of periodic easing and periodic austerity, the Hungarian system has been based on jointly established restrictions since November, in line with the summer national consultation, the prime minister said.

He indicated that a national consultation on opening issues would be re-launched in mid-February.

debreceninap.hu