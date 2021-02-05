The “Man of the Year” award was handed over in Debrecen

“Man of the Year” award in 2020 was given to dr. István Várkonyi, Acting Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, for his hard work in the epidemiological situation.



The “Man of the Year” award started ten years ago in 2011 in Debrecen. Then, and in the years that followed, the committee was looking for the defining personalities of the year: those who made a lasting impression with their performance, their way of life, could serve as an example to others of whom we are all proud.

This year, due to the epidemiological situation, the jury decided to give the “Man of the Year” award, which symbolizes 2020, to István Várkonyi, Acting Director of the Clinic of Infectious Diseases of the University of Debrecen, who fought and continues to fight for the health of Debrecen residents. Delivering such a huge and respectable achievement.

László Papp, the mayor of the city of Debrecen, said that although the award is presented at the city ball every year, this year it will happen differently due to the epidemic.

István Várkonyi, in his own name and on behalf of hundreds of his colleagues, won the “Man of the Year” award. Symbolically, he represents the professionals, doctors, nurses, and other members of the medical staff who are involved in the truly heroic struggle in which people’s health must be protected every minute of the day.

“Debrecen is in good hands, we are happy to say this, as we have one of the most developed health infrastructures in the country. I am very grateful to the Director for being able to keep the front without sparing his own health in recent months. Of course, it should also be mentioned that there are victims of the epidemic, but perhaps I am not mistaken in saying that these numbers in Debrecen are not outstanding. Here, the number of patients who have recovered is remarkably high.”

Dr. István Várkonyi, Acting Director of the Clinic of Infectious Diseases, thanked the jury and said that although he was not rooted in Debrecen, he offered the prize to his staff as an Egret with a quote: I am not exaggerating by the fact that not only these six hundred of our employees, but also thousands of health care workers and specialists worked in Debrecen to help as many people as possible recover. I am grateful not only to the health workers but also to their families. I accept this award on behalf of all of you. Thank you very much!”

debreceniniap.hu