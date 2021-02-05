Two dead and six injured in an accident on Road 4633

Two people died and six were injured between Cibakháza and Nagyrév after a car and a bus collided, the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Police Headquarters informed MTI on Thursday.

According to the announcement, at the 16th kilometer of the 4633 road, the car traveling from Nagyrév to Cibakháza turned into the opposite lane in the bend and collided with the oncoming bus.

The driver and passenger of the car were killed at the scene, while six passengers on the bus were, according to the first medical opinion, injured.

The police closed the road at the time of the scene, those passing by were turned back at Cibakháza and the access road to Tiszainoka can be avoided on Route 442.

