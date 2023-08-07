Weather Alerts Have Been Issued For Five Counties Due to Thunderstorms

On Monday, the clouds will increase and thicken in Northern Transdanubia and the northern regions, and occasional rain of weak intensity may also occur.

On the other hand, we can expect less clouds elsewhere, with several hours of sunshine in the southeast, and showers and thunderstorms may only develop in a few places. The westerly wind will be strong in a large area, and there may be stormy gusts in places. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 16 and 23 degrees. By late evening, the air will cool down to between 12 and 17 degrees. The National Meteorological Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for the following counties:





