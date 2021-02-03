Inoculation of Senior Citizens to Start on Thursday

The inoculation of senior citizens against the coronavirus will start on Thursday at vaccination centres and at GP surgeries around the country, a government official said.

István György, a state secretary of the prime minister’s office, noted that the inoculation of health-care staff and the residents and employees of elderly care homes and social care facilities has been concluded, with 93% of health-care employees and over 82,000 people living or working in elderly care homes having received the vaccine, he said. In the next step, elderly people who live at home and have registered for the vaccine will be inoculated, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay