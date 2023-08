The first child of Katinka Hosszú and Máté Gelencsér, Kamília Layber-Gelencsér, was born. They announced the news yesterday on their social media site.

The three-time Olympic champion swimmer announced in the spring that she is expecting a child, whose arrival she announced on Sunday. “The greatest wonder of the world has just been born for us” – Hosszú wrote.

Photo: Katinkahosszú’s Facebook page