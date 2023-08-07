At 11 O’Clock, Hundreds of Sirens Will Sound in the Country

A nationwide siren test will be held on Monday, August 7th, the BM National Directorate General of Disaster Management announced on its Facebook page.

From 11 a.m. on Monday morning, the residential alarm system – the so-called MoLaRi – will be tested with reduced operation, the so-called “snarling” test. This means that at this time, the sirens will sound in hundreds of places in the country.



Regarding the MoLaRi system, it is written on the website of the disaster management that, within the framework of one of the major projects of the BM National Directorate General of Disaster Management, meteorological and chemical monitoring based on a nationwide, high-availability, redundant data transmission network in the area of ​​lower and upper threshold hazardous chemical industrial plants, as well as a residential alarm (Monitoring and Residential Alarm, i.e. MoLaRi) system was installed.

The MoLaRi system was built in the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Csongrád-Csanád, Fejér, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Komárom-Esztergom, Pest, Tolna, Vas, Veszprém, Zala and Budapest, during which 768 public alarm information and 419 monitoring endpoints were installed. You can find information on the planned dates of the siren tests of the system to be carried out in 2023 on this page.



24.hu

pixabay