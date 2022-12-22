NNK: the concentration of the coronavirus in sewage continues to rise in Hungary

The concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in wastewater continues to rise, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) announced on its website on Wednesday.

They wrote that the national average concentration of the SARS-CoV-2 genetic material measured in wastewater shows a further slight increase in the 50th calendar week.

They added that a stagnant trend can be observed in the majority of the examined cities, while an increase can be measured in Győr, Kaposvár, Salgótarján, Szeged, and Zalaegerszeg.

The concentration of the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 invariably falls into the elevated range at all tested sampling locations, the report states.

MTI