The number of organ donations increased in 2023 in Hungary

Last year, the number of organ donations and, as a result, organ transplants in Hungary continued to rise. In 2023, more kidney, liver and heart transplants were performed than in the previous year – the Hungarian National Blood Transfusion Service and Transplantation Directorate announced.

In the past year, the Hungarian National Blood Transfusion Service received 186 donor reports from 44 hospitals, and finally 131 donations from deceased organ donors took place in 38 hospitals. 413 organs were removed from brain-dead and 44 from living donors for transplantation purposes.

According to the report, 85 foreign donor organs were transplanted in Hungary last year in cooperation with Eurotransplant, among them 55 kidneys, 16 livers, 11 hearts, one pancreas and two lungs. 23.3 percent of deceased donor organ transplants were performed with a foreign organ.

In the past year, a total of 409 organ transplants took place in the seven organ transplantation centers operating in the four university cities, 365 with organs removed from deceased donors and 44 with organs removed from living ones.

It was highlighted: the twelfth thousandth transplant was performed in Hungary last year.

According to the summary, 265 of the 409 organ transplants were kidney transplants most of which, 148, were performed at the Department of Surgery, Transplantation and Gastroenterology at the Semmelweis University.

There were 27 kidney surgeries at the Department of Surgery of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

Last year, 41 kidney transplants were performed at the transplantation department of the Surgery Clinic of the University of Pécs, and 49 at the Department of the Surgery Clinic of the University of Szeged.

Heart transplants were performed 52 times last year, of which 44 at the Heart and Vascular Center of Semmelweis University, and eight at the Gottsegen National Cardiovascular Center.

Last year, 11 lung transplants were performed at the Thoracic Surgery Clinic of Semmelweis University, which operates based on the National Institute of Oncology.

Combined kidney and pancreas transplants were also performed in eleven cases, nine operations were performed at Semmelweis University and two at the University of Pécs.

Liver transplantation was performed in 70 cases last year.

In 2023, 1,791 patients appeared on the transplant waiting list, 536 new patients were added to the waiting list, and at the end of the year, 1,248 patients were waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

The waiting time for transplanted patients was the shortest, 0.72 years, in the case of a lung transplant. Patients waited an average of 0.84 and 0.87 years for a heart and liver transplant. The average waiting time for a combined kidney and pancreas transplant was 2.79 years, and 3.16 years for a kidney transplant, the Hungarian National Blood Transfusion Service announced.

