DK Asks EC to Keep Capacity in EU Vaccine Procurements for Hungary

The Hungarian Democratic Coalition opposition party has asked the European Commission to keep EU vaccine procurement capacity for Hungary, saying if there is a change of government in 2022, the new government would return to the EU vaccine procurement system.

Noting the government’s withdrawal from the EU’s vaccine procurement system, DK MEP Klára Dobrev told an online press briefing on Friday that Hungary will not receive any further Pfizer vaccine doses in the future. Dobrev, who is DK’s prime ministerial candidate, added that she had sent a letter to the commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, with the request. She slammed the government for the move, saying it was clear that the Pfizer vaccine was the most popular jab in Hungary, as well as being the only vaccine that currently can be administered to children, while it also protects against most virus variants. Also, people who have received a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) can travel freely in Europe, she added.

MTI