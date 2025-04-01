A young mother dies after childbirth in a hospital in Nyíregyháza

Forensic experts are investigating the cause of death of a 22-year-old mother who gave birth to her first child last week at a hospital in Nyíregyháza, according to RTL News.

According to the channel’s information, the young woman suffered a sudden stroke just hours after undergoing a cesarean section. Despite an emergency surgery, doctors were unable to save her life. The police have launched an administrative investigation into the case, the news report stated.

The communications department of the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Teaching Hospital told Telex on Tuesday morning that they immediately began a thorough examination of the case in accordance with professional protocols, and the investigation is still ongoing. Due to privacy and patient rights concerns, no further details were disclosed.

The hospital expressed its sincere condolences to the grieving family and urged the media to refrain from speculation.