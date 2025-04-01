Debrecen police searching for a thief

The Debrecen police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man.

An investigation is underway at the Debrecen Police Department on suspicion of theft. According to available information, the man seen in the video stole a bicycle in Debrecen on June 28, 2024, from in front of 5 Varga Street.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the crime is asked to report it in person at the Debrecen Police Department (4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen), call the 24/7 available phone number +36-52/457-040, the anonymous witness hotline at +36-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. The police will handle all reports confidentially.

(police.hu)