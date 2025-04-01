Half a century of success at the Faculty of Music

With immense interest and a sold-out concert, the Bárdos Lajos Girls’ Choir of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Music celebrated its 50th anniversary. Nearly ninety singers stood together on the stage of the Liszt Hall for the special event held on Saturday.

Founded in 1975 under the leadership of Zsolt Szesztay, the choir is one of Hungary’s most successful and longest-running female choirs. Over the past fifty years, the Bárdos Lajos Girls’ Choir has achieved numerous international placements, won multiple awards and grand prizes at both national and international competitions, and performed at prestigious professional festivals. Initially composed mainly of students from the solfège-music theory and choral conducting programs, the choir underwent a significant transformation between 2009 and 2016 under Péter Ordasi, a Liszt Prize-winning conductor, marking a new chapter of success.

Mónika Végh, head of the Solfège-Music Theory, Choral Conducting Department and current conductor of the Bárdos Lajos Girls’ Choir, reflected on the anniversary concert in an interview with hirek.unideb.hu:

“Each generation has developed a strong sense of unity, which was palpable during the celebration. The joy of reunion, both professionally and personally, is a defining moment. This jubilee was a testament to the choir’s ability to maintain its cohesion across decades.”

She highlighted that some former members traveled from abroad to attend, including several founding members. Many wished not only to witness but also to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime performance on stage.

“The ensemble has always consisted of professionals who later became vocal instructors, solfège and music theory teachers, and choir conductors. A choir’s success greatly depends on the conductor’s ability to inspire. Zsolt Szesztay was an exceptional organizer, shaping the choir’s identity, maintaining its high standards, and driving its success. Achievements provide motivation, and the choir has always been propelled forward by clear goals and the dedication of those who once again stood together on stage. Challenges arise, membership changes, but shared aspirations and participation in concerts strengthen and guide the community in a positive direction. This is the key to the choir’s long-standing success. The concert was the culmination of decades of work, bringing together former and current members, as well as guest ensembles, with nearly ninety singers performing simultaneously in the Liszt Hall.”

Beyond celebrating the milestone, the anniversary concert aimed to demonstrate the choir’s enduring legacy. The evening also featured performances by the Hangvirág Women’s Choir and the Kölcsey Choir, each presenting their own programs.

The event welcomed performances by Judit Váradi and pianist Zsuzsa Szesztay, as well as renowned conductors including Ildikó Ferencziné Ács, Ildikó Heltai-Duffek, Olimpiu Kozak, Ágnes Mártáné Lak, Ágnes Török, and Mónika Végh. Greetings were delivered by Dean Péter Lakatos and former faculty leader Mihály Duffek.

Additional events accompanied the concert: Márta Sárosi-Szabó, retired head of department and associate professor at the Faculty of Music, presented the choir’s achievements over the past fifty years. A panel discussion with violin teacher and arts education expert Zsoltné Szesztay, Péter Ordasi, and Mónika Végh revisited the choir’s foundation, its most successful periods, and recent projects.

Performance Highlights

Bárdos Lajos Girls’ Choir – Past and Present Members

Kodály Zoltán: Vejnemöjnen muzsikál (Conducted by Mónika Végh, piano: Judit Váradi)

Bárdos Lajos: Erkel szózata (Conducted by Ildikó Ferencziné Ács)

Bartók: Madárdal, Bolyongás (Conducted by Ágnes Török)

Bartók: Tavasz (Conducted by Ildikó Heltai-Duffek)

Ligeti: Négy lakodalmi tánc (Conducted by Mónika Végh, piano: Zsuzsa Szesztay)

Joint Performance – Bárdos Lajos Girls’ Choir & Kölcsey Choir

Bárdos: Menyecske (Conducted by Mónika Végh, piano: Judit Váradi)

Joint Performance – Hangvirág Women’s Choir

Kodály: 150. genfi zsoltár (Conducted by Ágnes Mártáné Lak)

Karai: Estéli nótázás (Conducted by Olimpiu Kozak, piano: Judit Váradi)

