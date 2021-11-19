The American delegation visited the University of Debrecen

The American delegation visited the institution on Wednesday to learn about the training system, corporate relations, research results, and the most important directions of cooperation at the University of Debrecen. Overseas guests also met with students interested in the national student internship program.

The delegation led by Marc Dillard, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Budapest, was received by Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of the University of Debrecen. The head of the university introduced the institution’s international partner network, the training offered to foreign students and described the MIT Catalyst program, the cooperation between General Electrics and the University of Debrecen.

The main focus area of the institution is the health industry, but the areas of training in the automotive industry and agricultural sciences are also given great emphasis. We would like to develop more serious cooperation with the US on, among other things, satellite remote sensing, which is a major step forward for agriculture, for which a long-term agreement with MIT could provide a good basis.

– said the rector of the University of Debrecen.

After the rector’s consultation, the head of the US Embassy Budapest met with the leaders and students of the Institute of English and American Studies of the Faculty of Humanities.

The university and the US Embassy will be assisting students together in the future, as a cooperation agreement has recently been signed between the embassy and the university’s Faculty of Humanities. Based on this, in the future, the University of Debrecen students can even complete their internship at the US Embassy in Budapest, where they can gain training experience in foreign and international relations.

At the meeting with students majoring in English and American Studies, the guests were greeted by Péter Csató, Head of the North American Department of the Faculty of Humanities, and the diplomat spoke about his experiences in Hungary and previous stations and answered students’ questions about American culture, society, and current challenges.

We are pleased that there is a regular and multifaceted relationship between the embassy and the institute, either through the Fulbright program or through jointly organized events such as the sixth national English-language debate held this year on the establishment of US-Hungarian diplomatic relations. organized in memory of the. We hope that the current visit and the internship will open up further cooperation opportunities

– informed Balázs Venkovits, Acting Head of the Institute of English and American Studies of Faculty of Humanities.

The Institute of English and American Studies of the University of Debrecen is the second oldest Anglo-Americanist center in the country. Its predecessor, the English Department, was founded in 1938. The North American Department has been operating within the framework of the institute since 1991, wherein in 2009 the first master’s degree in American Studies was accredited in Hungary, similarly to the doctoral program accredited in 1993.

