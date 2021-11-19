135 Patients Died and 11,289 New Infections Were Found in Hungary

135 people have died and another 11,289 coronavirus infections have been found in Hungary, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​said on Friday (19th November), highlighting that 6,017,807 people have been vaccinated so far, 5,788,775 of whom have been vaccinated, the second 1,665 million and a thousand have already received the third dose of the vaccine.

The government portal wrote that the number of infected people in Hungary had risen to 998,488. 32,780 people died and the number of people recovered rose to 837,584. The number of active infections is 128,124. Hospital are treating 6,122 patients with coronavirus, 613 of whom are on ventilators. There are 59,177 people in official house quarantine, the number of samples is 8,006,581. Legislation on the latest protection measures has been published. In addition to healthcare facilities and public transport, masks will again have to be worn from Saturday in shops, shopping malls, post offices, customer service, theaters, cinemas, museums and sporting events. At indoor cultural and other events, in gyms, swimming pools, spas and catering shops, the use of masks is mandatory for those who work there, they added. In crèches, kindergartens, schools, principals and in higher education institutions, rectors, and in other workplaces, employers can determine the rules for wearing a mask. In order to protect healthcare workers and patients and to ensure the uninterrupted supply of patients, healthcare workers are required to take the third booster dose by December 10, 180 days after their previous vaccination, the announcement said.

In order to curb the fourth wave of the epidemic and increase vaccination, there will be a week of vaccination between November 22nd and 28th. You can go to the hospital for vaccinations without prior registration and appointment. Those who have not been vaccinated and those who want to take the third vaccination are especially welcome during the vaccination action week. For those who have previously registered online, it is still recommended to make an appointment for those who want to get their first or missed second or third vaccination.

The most important thing has been called for the unvaccinated to take the vaccine as soon as possible, as this provides the strongest protection against the severe course of the disease. Less than one percent of those vaccinated become ill, and the course of the disease is usually much milder than in vaccinees, he added. To increase vaccination, employers may require vaccination for their employees. Vaccination is expected in the public sector, and mayors can decide on it. Companies that require their employees to be vaccinated can also request vaccines from county vaccination teams, in which case occupational physicians can also give the vaccine, they wrote. It was also reported that the majority of the Hungarian population has registered for vaccination and has already received it, and those who have not yet can still do so on the website www.vakcinainfo.gov.hu. After registration, it is possible to book an appointment at the GP and on the Internet at www.eeszt.gov.hu. In the appointment book, anyone with a valid registration can book an appointment for the vaccination – the first, the missed second and the third vaccination.

According to the map of the site, most people have been registered in Budapest (175,181) and Pest County (136,960) so far. It is followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (61,998), Hajdú-Bihar (53,939) and Győr-Moson-Sopron county (50,935). The county least affected by the infection is still Tolna, with 20,635 infections.

MTI

pixabay