More than a thousand runners registered for Debrecen’s first single-lap street marathon

More than a thousand participants have already registered for the first single-lap street marathon in Debrecen, the Debrecen Marathon, scheduled for 29 March. Organized by the University of Debrecen with a focus on sustainability, the event offers five distances—including relay options—so runners of all ages and fitness levels can take part.

The marathon is unique because Debrecen has never hosted a single-lap asphalt marathon specifically aimed at recreational runners, while still welcoming competitive athletes. It is expected to become a large-scale, community-driven sports experience.

The route showcases Debrecen’s historical buildings, iconic squares, and the university’s campuses, offering participants a “running city tour.” The event also promotes environmental responsibility: single-use plastic cups, unnecessary flyers, and mandatory event T-shirts are eliminated. Participants can optionally choose premium race shirts made from recycled materials.

The marathon is organized by the University of Debrecen in collaboration with the city and the Sports Centre, supported by the Ministry of Energy and several major international companies, including BMW Group Factory Debrecen. The DE Sportdiagnostic, Lifestyle and Therapy Center (SET Center) serves as the health partner.

Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, highlighted that while competitive, recreational, and staff sports are well-established at the university, this type of event was previously missing. “The Debrecen Marathon, which spans from a sports facility to a factory across the city and university landmarks, is a special first initiative. We hope it becomes a tradition and draws thousands of participants from the university, the city, and beyond,” he said.

Mayor László Papp noted that the city is taking sports to a new level with the Debrecen Marathon, putting Debrecen on the map of major European city marathons. The route passes through some of the city’s most beautiful locations, showcasing why Debrecen is one of Europe’s greenest major cities.

Route and Logistics:

The race starts on the Hall side of the Nagyerdei Stadium, passing university campuses, the Great Reformed Church, and the BMW factory, returning to the start. Safety preparations included a recent route inspection with multiple authorities. Relay and refreshment points are easily accessible, but drivers should expect road closures and traffic restrictions on 29 March.

Registration and Distances:

By mid-January, registrations surpassed 1,000, a remarkable result for a debut event. Popular distances include the marathon and half marathon, with nearly 200 and 300 individual registrants respectively. The list of participants, including well-known national marathoners and ultra-runners such as Gábor Szabó and Anita Ménes, as well as Debrecen football icon and DVSC assistant coach Tibi Dombi, is continuously updated on the official website (https://debrecenmaraton.hu).

Distances offered:

Charity & Kids Run – 1.7 km

Short Distance – 5 km (individual)

Quarter Marathon – 10 km (individual)

Half Marathon – 21.1 km (individual or duo)

Marathon – 42.2 km (individual, duo, or four-person relay)

Young and old, including entire families, can participate together in the charity and kids’ runs. The beneficiary of the charity run will be announced soon. Further details are available on the marathon’s official website and Facebook page.

(unideb.hu)