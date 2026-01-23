Investing in Climate Adaptation Boosts European Competitiveness

A briefing by the European Environment Agency (EEA) highlights that climate-proofing Europe’s agriculture, energy, and transport sectors could prevent billions of euros in losses from increasingly frequent extreme weather events, while enhancing the continent’s competitiveness. Europe, as the fastest-warming continent, already suffers annual costs of €40–50 billion from floods, droughts, heatwaves, and wildfires, with cumulative losses since 1980 totaling €822 billion.

The EEA estimates that climate-resilient investments in these sectors will require €53–137 billion per year until 2050, and €59–173 billion per year by 2100, depending on the global temperature increase. Current funding levels are only €15–16 billion annually, mostly from public sources at EU, national, and regional levels.

Investing in adaptation provides high returns: studies indicate that every euro invested in mitigating EU coastal flood risks could yield €6 in benefits, while global analyses suggest a return of USD 10.50 per US dollar invested over ten years. Adaptation investments also generate “double dividends” by reducing climate risks and promoting sustainability, and “triple dividends” by avoiding losses, unlocking economic potential, and producing development co-benefits.

The briefing concludes that immediate investment in climate resilience across agriculture, energy, and transport not only strengthens Europe’s competitiveness but also addresses related challenges such as food security. The report is part of the EEA’s ongoing exploration of the economics of climate adaptation.

