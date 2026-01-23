ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos on Central Bank Independence and Financial Stability

In a Politico interview, Luis de Guindos emphasized the critical importance of central bank independence, noting that it ensures effective inflation control and credible interest rate policies. He praised Fed Chair Jerome Powell and underlined that an independent Federal Reserve is crucial for global markets, as investor confidence in central banks directly affects interest rates and financial stability.

De Guindos stressed that financial stability in the euro area rests with the ECB and European institutions, while cooperation with the Federal Reserve remains strong, particularly through swap lines and dollar provision during crises. He highlighted Europe’s push for greater autonomy in areas like defense, cloud services, AI, and global payment systems, while maintaining collaboration with the U.S. central bank.

On enhancing the euro’s international role, de Guindos noted that expanding liquidity lines with other central banks complements, but does not replace, domestic reforms such as completing the Single Market, the Capital Markets Union, and banking union. He confirmed that no formal discussions are underway about pooling dollar reserves with other countries.

Regarding ECB supervisory policies, de Guindos defended maintaining current capital levels for European banks, citing strong solvency and resilience as key advantages over other jurisdictions. He described ongoing efforts to simplify regulatory reporting and reduce bureaucratic burdens, including stress testing and capital buffer processes, without lowering prudential standards.

On ECB leadership and succession, de Guindos emphasized the importance of central bankers understanding European institutions, having broad monetary policy and financial stability perspectives, and achieving gender balance on the Executive Board. He noted that succession discussions are premature, with any changes expected in about two years.

