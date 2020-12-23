Coronavirus – 180 Fatalities, Infections Up 1,238

Fully 180 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,238 infected were officially registered, bringing the total number of infections to 306,368, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

The death toll has risen to 8,462, while the number of people who have made a recovery has increased to 108,676.

The number of active infections stands at 189,230, while there are 7,124 hospitalised Covid patients, 522 on a ventilator. Altogether 35,624 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,528,225. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (59,396) and Pest County (38,839) so far, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (18,000), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (17,654), Hajdú-Bihar (17,291) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (15,323). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (5,909).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay