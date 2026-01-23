Debrecen pole vaulter Hanga Klekner won a silver-category competition in Stockholm

Klekner delivered an excellent performance at the prestigious indoor athletics meet in the Swedish capital, winning the women’s pole vault with a height of 4.52 metres.

According to the official website of the international federation’s silver-category event, the Debrecen athlete cleared her opening height of 4.17 m on her second attempt, passed 4.27 m on the first try, and cleared 4.37 m on her second attempt.

That height was enough to secure victory, after which she skipped 4.47 m and went on to successfully clear 4.52 m on her first attempt. Klekner then attempted to break her own national record of 4.60 m, but this time the record remained intact.

Two other Hungarian athletes also competed in Stockholm. Janka Molnár won her heat in the 400 metres with a time of 54.38 seconds and finished third overall, while Diána Lesti ended the long jump competition without a valid attempt.

The high profile of the event was underlined by the presence of Jamaican sprint star Kishane Thompson, the Olympic and world championship silver medallist in the 100 metres. Thompson, however, did not win the 60 metres, finishing third in the final with a time of 6.56 seconds, behind Britons Romell Glave and Jeremiah Azu. Glave claimed victory in 6.51 seconds, edging his compatriot by three hundredths of a second.