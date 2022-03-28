The campus of the University of Debrecen on Böszörményi Road was darkened

The Environmental Protection Committee of the Student Self-Government (DEHÖK) of the University of Debrecen has also joined the action called Earth Hour initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). At the awareness-raising event organized by DEHÖK, the students were sworn to be committed to protecting their environment. At an awareness-raising event organized by DEHÖK, students were sworn to be committed to protecting their environment.

WWF launched its climate protection initiative in 2007, which soon became a worldwide voluntary movement. On March 23, breaking with tradition, the Environmental Protection Committee of the Student Self-Government of the University of Debrecen held an Earth Hour event at the campus of the DE Böszörményi út Campus, where the participating students took an oath to commit themselves to climate protection.

The lights of the Böszörményi út Campus were turned off at the student event, so DEHÖK joined the international initiative.

