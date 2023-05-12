In revenge, she lied to the police about being abused by a male acquaintance – a young woman was convicted in Debrecen

The Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of false accusation against the juvenile woman who filed a false report against a male acquaintance she was angry with.

According to the indictment, the juvenile girl is being raised in a children’s home, but at the time of the crime, on February 14, 2022, she was at her mother’s house in Biharnagybajom. Without her mother’s knowledge, the accused called the police on the parent’s mobile phone around 4:00 p.m., saying that an acquaintance had severely abused her and torn her clothes.

Based on the report, a police patrol went to the scene, where it was clarified that the report was made about the mother’s mobile phone number and that no one abused the teenage girl during the afternoon. When the police patrol arrived at the scene, the accused was no longer at his mother’s house.

During the investigation conducted at the Püspökladany Police Station, the accused admitted that she had lied and said that she just wanted to have fun and was angry with the man concerned.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the juvenile defendant for the crime of false accusation at the Püspökladany District Court. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, he proposed that the district court, without conducting a trial, based on the content of the documents, sentence the defendant to a suspended juvenile detention center and establish that she was under probation during the probationary period.

