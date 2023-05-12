The weather will turn rainy this weekend. The wind will be brisk and strong at times, and the maximum temperature will be between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was delivered to MTI.

On Friday, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast, but there is a greater chance that the clouds will become scattered and cloudy in the southern and southwestern parts, which is why the sun may shine for a longer or shorter time in those areas. Behind the disintegrating, weakening precipitation zone, several waves arrive from the south, and thunderstorm foci with showers, mainly accompanied by downpours, form. The latest and least chance of precipitation is expected in the northeastern regions. The wind from the east and southeast will revive in several directions and strengthen in some places. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 12 and 17 degrees, in the southern and southwestern regions it can be slightly warmer.

During the day on Saturday, the clouds will break from the southwest, decrease and accumulate, and from the afternoon, more clouds will arrive from the southwest. Scattered rain, showers, and thunderstorms may occur in places. The east, southeast wind will be brisk. The temperature is between 7 and 12 degrees in the morning and between 13 and 20 degrees in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast, but in the northeastern regions the cloud cover may still be thin at the beginning, filtered sunshine is also likely there. More and more rain, showers, and even thunderstorms are expected from the southwest and west. In the evening, the clouds will decrease from the southwest and the precipitation will stop. The southeast, and east wind will be lively and strong at times. The temperature is likely to be between 7 and 12 degrees in the morning and between 13 and 22 degrees in the afternoon.