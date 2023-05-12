A fixed fee applies to cash withdrawals at Erste Bank with Revolut and Wise cards

From April, Erste Bank introduced a device usage fee, which is HUF 1,200 regardless of the amount withdrawn, HVG reports.

From April, Erste Bank introduces a so-called device usage fee for foreign card cash withdrawals at its own ATMs. According to Bankmonitor’s report, the new fee is HUF 1,200 regardless of the amount withdrawn and must be paid even if the cash withdrawal would otherwise be free with the given subscription package. For example, HUF 75,000 per month can be withdrawn from the Revolut Standard and Plus packages, while HUF 150,000 and HUF 300,000 from the Premium and Metal packages can be withdrawn every 30 days.

Customers are not charged with subsequent cash withdrawal costs, as the ATM displays the surcharge before the final approval of the transaction. In such cases, it is possible to interrupt the process and choose another ATM.

In addition to the device usage fee, Erste Bank limits the amount of cash that can be withdrawn in one day from cards issued abroad to HUF 150,000. This restriction does not only apply to a specific ATM but to all Erste ATMs.

