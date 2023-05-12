He attacked workers with a chainsaw in Debrecen – the man is accused of attempted murder

On July 15, 2022, around 1 p.m., the police received a report about a man with a chainsaw who attacked three workers in Debrecen, on Epreskert Street. The officers immediately went to the scene, handcuffed and arrested the man, and confiscated the chainsaw he had.

According to the data of the investigation, the victims were cutting grass in public areas on the street when they had a conversation with the perpetrator. They started arguing, then the suspect left them at the wooden picture and returned minutes later with a chainsaw in hand. He started it up and without thinking, attacked the victims. He attacked one of them on the head and this victim was later taken to the hospital by the emergency services. According to medical reports, he suffered minor injuries, but this was purely due to luck. The method and means of abuse would have been suitable for him to receive a serious or even fatal wound.

The detectives of the county police headquarters interrogated the attacker as a suspect, then took him into criminal custody, and at the request of the prosecution, the competent district court ordered his arrest.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters conducted an investigation against him due to the well-founded suspicion of attempted murder. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions in the case and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

