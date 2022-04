A report of a traffic accident on Lázár Street was received by the police on the evening of April 5, 2022. District commissioners went to the scene and used an alcohol probe against the driver, indicating a positive value. The inspection also revealed that the 25-year-old did not have a license, and said he was nervous as he was sitting behind the wheel.

Police have arrested the local resident, who has been prosecuted for driving while intoxicated and for driving without a license.

police.hu