There are already seven goat babies at the Debrecen zoo

This spring is going to be really eventful for the goat family at the Debrecen Zoo, as the herd has grown with another bacchic, said dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy managing director. Together with the youngest newcomer, a total of seven offspring are now playing in the spacious game garden in the Amusement Park, where visitors can see them since they were born. Reproduction is traditionally expected in the winter-early-spring period at the house’s goats, but seven kids were raised for the last time under the trees of the Big Forest.

Since the establishment of the Debrecen Zoo, it has been trying to present not only the many special wild animal species of the world but also the domesticated animal species that are no less exotic in an urban environment.

Goats (Capra hircus), one of the most popular inhabitants of the petting zoo, were domesticated at about the same time as sheep, making them one of the oldest farm animal species. It is kept primarily for its flesh and milk, but its hair, horns, and skin are also utilized; one of the finest yarns in the world, mohair, for example, is made from angora goat fur.

After the cat, the goat is the most independent pet, so it can easily go back wild if you break free. He climbs extremely well, his sense of balance is also excellent; he is the only ruminant who can climb a tree.

debreceninap.hu