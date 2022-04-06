This semester, Film Club participates in the second Hungarian University Film Award project. Organizers will screen six pre-selected Hungarian films, all released in 2020, which will compete for the Film Award.

Date: Tuesday (12th April) 6:00 pm

Venue: Studio 111, UD Main Building

Program: IEAS Film Club: Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time

Next week’s screening is also part of the traditional English Majors’ Week. Bring along your favourite snacks and your bestest of friends and enjoy!

Next week’s screening will be Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre, dir. Lili Horváth, 2020).

Summary: Márta, a forty-year-old neurosurgeon, falls in love. She leaves her shining American career behind and returns to Budapest to start a new life with the man. But the love of her life claims they have never met before.