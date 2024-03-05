The 2024 operational and business plan of the University of Debrecen was accepted by the Senate of the institution. At the February meeting of the board, among other things, it voted on the founding of a new university-owned company, the amendment of the Dress Code, the launch of English-language courses and the conclusion of cooperation agreements.

Rector Zoltán Szilvássy highlighted in his report the diplomatic visits of the past period, including the meeting with the German ambassador. He said that the diplomat was very satisfied with the effective cooperation between the university and German companies.

Zoltán Szilvássy explained that in the meetings held with the leaders of the Arab states, medical and pharmaceutical research played an important role, because in recent years the Arabian Gulf has become the center of pharmaceutical research companies and CROs, and this trend offers promising opportunities for the institution as well.

In connection with the successfully held Economic Year launch partner meeting, the rector noted that afterward, at the workshop held with the participation of the leaders of the Makronóm Institute, they also discussed the training opportunities for industrial development specialists, as well as a vocational training consultation, which was held between the leadership of the State Secretary of Ministry of Culture and Innovation, the vocational training institutions and the companies.

Speaking about the events of the past period, Chancellor Zoltán Bács recalled that in January, non-healthcare workers received a wage increase, and from March, healthcare workers will also receive a wage increase.

In addition to this year’s operational and business plan, the professional report and entitlement settlement for the past year has been prepared, following the acceptance of which the university’s financial report for the year 2023 can also be prepared in the spring

– informed Zoltán Bács.

At the February meeting of the Senate, it also decided on the ranking of applications for university professors, the awarding of the titles of professor emeritus, doctor honoris causa and titular university professor, as well as the appointment of guest lecturers.

Among the organizational issues, the board supported the amendment of the main part of the Organizational and Operating Regulations, and adopted the regulation entitled “Election Regulations for the Members of the Senate in the Case of Electronic Elections”. It amended the regulations regarding the operating procedures of the faculties, the rules related to the filling of individual positions, the application procedure and other employment rules. It decided on the proposal to amend the regulations on the procedure for awarding university honors and titles and changed the regulations of the admission procedure on several points.

The Senate amended the core part of the study and examination regulations, the Special Rules and Regulations for English Program Students, the University of Debrecen’s Event Regulations, and the Institution’s Doctoral Regulations.

Due to the renovation of the professor’s gown and the inclusion of student and PhD student gowns in the regulations, the Senate amended the Dress Code. The board adopted a proposal to amend the Accounting Policy, the Accounts Regulations, the Assets and Resources Evaluation Regulations, the Money and Value Management Regulations, the Property Management Regulations of Economic Companies, the Procurement Regulations, the Public Procurement Regulations and the user regulations of the university’s IT system.

Among the educational matters, a decision was made on the timetable for the 2023/24 academic year at the Faculty of State and Law, and on the initiation of bachelor’s and master’s courses in English at the Faculty of Music. They supported the establishment of a specialized continuing education course for applied industrial biotechnology specialists at the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology, as well as the establishment and launch of several specialized continuing education courses, as well as the acceptance of their curricula at the Faculty of Music. The board also accepted a proposal for the launch of a further training program for specialists with a degree in compliance law, compliance lawyers and healthcare lawyers at the Faculty of Public Sciences and Law.

The Senate adopted the 2024 operational and business plan of the University of Debrecen without any dissenting votes or abstentions. According to Zoltán Bács, the conditions for stable farming are also present this year.

Similar to experiences in the past years, this year we managed to put together an operational and business plan that ensures the smooth operation of the university and the faculties

– stated the chancellor.

The board also decided on the establishment of a university-owned company, which organizes and provides for the operation, facility maintenance, and management tasks related to certain residential properties and resorts owned by the UD following the owner’s interests.

The Senate also discussed several agreements. Regarding the contract to be concluded with SEMCORP Hungary Kft., Rector Zoltán Szilvássy said that companies from the Far East coming to the city want to cooperate with the university in the field of technological development and research in addition to professional training. Among the plans is the creation of a battery research institute, which can predict the consequences of the operation based on the indicators of the technological processes and formulate related technological proposals.

Among others, Universitas Islam Indonesia (Indonesia), Brno University of Technology (Czech Republic), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Bangladesh), Inti International University (Malaysia), GEC Academy (China), NJC Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (Kazakhstan), Innovative University of Eurasia (Kazakhstan), and Azerbaijan Technical University (Azerbaijan) were also authorized by the Senate to conclude cooperation agreements.

(unideb.hu)