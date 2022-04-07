Car and Train Collided Between Sárvár and Porpác

A car collided with a freight train at the train station in Sárvár on Thursday morning, writes MTI.

During the time of the site investigation and the technical rescue, the train traffic between Sárvár and Porpác has been suspended. The driver of the car died in the accident. This week is the second fatal train-car crash in Hungary.

Due to the accident, the duration of the journey may increase in the case of trains running between Celldömölk and Szombathely, or replacement buses may be used instead of the train in several places.

According to the available information, the car was driving in front of the freight train just passing through the aisle. The light signal and the barrier also worked, so the driver could see the forbidden signal and drove onto the rails nonetheless.

