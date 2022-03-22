A 20-year-old man abused five people in Debrecen in an hour

The police received several reports at dawn on March 20, 2022, that a man was abusing passers-by in the Big Forest of Debrecen. Police immediately went to the scene where they found several victims who said the perpetrator had tied them up without any precedent and then started punching them. He first abused a man, and soon after, he ran into two other people. He has already hit everyone indiscriminately here, men and women alike.

Police were given an accurate description of the perpetrator so they could begin their search immediately. Within half an hour, the 20-year-old local resident who had been taken to the police station was caught. At the interrogation of the suspected male suspect, he had already calmed down and made a detailed confession to the investigators. He explained his action by saying that he would always be irritated by alcohol. The victims suffered minor injuries as a result of the abuse.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters launched an investigation into the suspect on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a criminal attempt at serious bodily harm.

police.hu