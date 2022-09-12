A man committed suicide after being beaten by his own son – the shocking case is being discussed in Debrecen

The Nyíregyházi Court of First Instance acted in May 2022, Jr. V. M. sentenced the defendant to 3 years and 6 months in prison and 3 years of disqualification from public affairs for the crime of physical assault. The defendant and his lawyer appealed against the verdict for wrong classification and mitigation and the prosecutor for aggravation.

According to the facts established by the first-instance court, in May 2019, the defendant and his father consumed a large amount of alcoholic beverages, as a result of which they got into an argument in Újfehértó.

During the argument, the accused hit his father, who was sitting in an armchair, on the head several times, then took a piece of wood and continued to abuse the man, who as a result suffered an injury that took more than 8 days to heal.

The victim then fell to the ground, but even then the accused caused further life-threatening injuries to his father. His son left his father lying on the floor alone and left the scene. The father then committed suicide in his home, even the paramedics who arrived in a short time could not save his life.

The council of the Debrecen Jury, headed by Dr. Elek Balázs, will discuss the following case on 12.09.2022 from 9:00 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.

debreceninap.hu