Significant Cool Weather Arrives During the Second Half of the Week

At the beginning of the week, it will start to warm up again and late summer weather is expected, on Thursday it could be up to 30 degrees. However, a marked cooling down will begin on Friday, and the highest temperature will only be 20 degrees during the weekend – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.



On Monday, mostly sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected, significant precipitation is unlikely. The northwesterly and westerly winds will pick up in a large area, which may be accompanied by strong gusts mainly in the eastern half of Transdanubia and in the central counties. The highest daytime temperature will be between 20 and 25 degrees.

Patches of mist and fog may form in the early hours of Tuesday, initially cloudy and sunny weather is expected. Veil clouds also arrive from the west from midday, which thicken in the afternoon and evening. In general, it will be dry weather, at most, insignificant rain or showers may occur in one or two places from the afternoon and evening hours. Air movement will be mostly moderate. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 6 and 14 degrees, but it can be colder in the northeastern valleys. Maximums are typically between 20 and 26 degrees.

Patches of mist and fog may form on Wednesday morning, in the southwestern third of the country you can expect mainly veil clouds, in other places the clouds may be thicker, but in smaller areas the sun may shine from time to time. In the northern and northeastern half of the country, there may be rain, showers, and occasional thunderstorms. In many places, the south and south-westerly winds become stronger at times. The minimum can be expected between 7 and 17, and the maximum between 23 and 29 degrees, but 19-22 degrees in the northeast and 30 degrees in the southwest.

On Thursday, in addition to sunny areas and periods, the weather will be moderately or heavily cloudy. Rain, showers and thunderstorms are likely in several places. In many places, the south-west and west winds may become stronger at times. From 11-20 degrees in the morning, the air usually warms up to between 23 and 30 degrees, higher values ​​can be measured in the south.



Friday will be mostly cloudy. Rain, showers and thunderstorms are likely in several places. In the morning, patches of fog may form in less cloudy areas protected from the wind. The west, then north-west, north wind may strengthen in some places. The temperature rises from 10 or 17 degrees in the morning to between 20 and 26 degrees, but it can be colder in regions with more permanent precipitation.

Passages of clouds are expected on Saturday, with more or less sunshine. Sporadic showers and thunderstorms may occur. The north-west wind is strengthening in many places. The temperature is usually between 5 and 14 degrees in the morning and between 15 and 20 degrees in the afternoon.

More or less sunshine is likely on Sunday, and then the clouds may increase more strongly from the north. Sporadic rain, showers, and occasional thunderstorms may occur. The westerly wind is strengthening in several places. The minimum is usually between 2 and 10, the maximum temperature is mostly likely between 15 and 20 degrees.

