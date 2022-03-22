The paramedic treated the aunt in Hajdú-Bihar so humanely that the family wanted to honor him

With the help of social media, she wanted to thank the paramedic for taking care of her grandmother in the grateful Hajdú-Bihar county, the National Ambulance Service published on its Facebook page.
According to the message, the paramedic treated the 80-year-old aunt so humanly that her granddaughter wanted to thank him for it. “He seems to be carrying out his vocation with heart and soul,” the old woman’s relative wrote.
Don’t be angry that I’m writing to you anonymously, but on behalf of myself and my family, we want to thank you for treating my grandmother (Hosszúpályi, high blood pressure, aunt confused) so humanely this morning!
It is very rare in today’s world and it was very exciting to see how kindly you turned to an 80-year-old aunt!
It seems that you are doing your job/vocation with a heart!
I wish you good luck and good health!
Thanks to:
D Nora