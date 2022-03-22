The paramedic treated the aunt in Hajdú-Bihar so humanely that the family wanted to honor him

With the help of social media, she wanted to thank the paramedic for taking care of her grandmother in the grateful Hajdú-Bihar county, the National Ambulance Service published on its Facebook page.

According to the message, the paramedic treated the 80-year-old aunt so humanly that her granddaughter wanted to thank him for it. “He seems to be carrying out his vocation with heart and soul,” the old woman’s relative wrote.