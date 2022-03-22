Man arrested for robbing his own parents

The Hajdúszoboszló District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the young man with a crime of robbery and other crimes.

The 19-year-old man lived an unemployed and homeless lifestyle, earning a living from committing crimes, June 24-28, 2021, he stole from his parents twice between days. He first stole iron from the yard of their house in Nádudvar, a few days later he entered the house through the open window and took 20,000 forints from his father’s wallet. Of the nearly HUF 34,000 in damage caused to his father, HUF 6,000 was recovered as the police found some of the money with him and returned it to the victim. The father requested that his son be prosecuted during an investigation conducted by the Hajdúszoboszló Police Station.

By December 7, 2021, the accused climbed through the fence into the courtyard of the house of a woman from the reeds and stole 14 hens and roosters from the pen. The woman asked for compensation for the damage of more than 25,000 forints.

The man was waiting for his returning mother in the yard on the afternoon of December 7, 2021, and complained that he had been reported for theft. The man demanded money but did not receive it, so he scolded his mother and then tore off the bag he threw out into the street. Then his acquaintance hurried to the victim’s aid, and the woman picked up her bag thrown into the street. The young man then grabbed the bag and wanted to take what the acquaintance had prevented. The accused grabbed his mother’s coat and then pressed her against the fence to threaten to kill her if she did not give 1,000 forints. At the request of the intimidated victim, the acquaintance threw the money in front of the young man, who picked it up and left.

The Hajdúszoboszló District Prosecutor’s Office charged the Hajdúszoboszló District Court with robbery and qualified theft against the accused in custody. In his indictment, the district prosecutor’s office called for a prison sentence and a ban on public affairs. In addition, the district prosecutor’s office also filed a motion for the district court to adjudicate the victim’s claim for damages and order confiscation of property.

