On July 13, a one-way traffic order will come into effect on the section of Jókai utca in Debrecen between Borz utca and Tanító utca from the direction of Borz utca to the direction of Tanító utca, the municipality of Debrecen announced.

The announcement reveals that the change will take effect on Wednesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. Motorists are asked to drive carefully in accordance with the new, modified traffic regulations.

