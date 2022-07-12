Bus routes 15 and 15Y operate on a diversion route in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

The road construction works continue in Debrecen, the affected buses will run on a diversion route on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, road construction works will continue at the intersection of Pesti utca and Mester utca until 5:00 p.m., which will affect bus traffic.

During the works, buses 15 and 15Y traveling towards Széna tér/Bayk András utca will operate on the Böszörményi út – Bartók Béla út, roundabout – Mester utca diversion route. No stopping place will be left during the diversion – informed DKV Zrt.

