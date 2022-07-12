There are more young musicians at the summer academy of the University of Debrecen than ever before

About two hundred talented young musicians from nineteen countries came to the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen to participate in the International Summer Academy of Young Musicians. After the masterclasses, the Zoltán Kodály Youth World Orchestra is re-established, this time also conducted by Tamás Vásáry.

The traditional music professional event is being organized for the twenty-first time. In addition to the approximately two hundred young musicians, thirty-one master instructors from seven countries will participate in the summer academy.

At the International Summer Academy of Young Musicians, the master classes will be held between July 16 and 22, during which the audience is invited to several gala concerts. The series of events will end on July 23 with the Contemporary Music Singing Competition and the performance of the Kodály Zoltán World Youth Orchestra at the Kölcsey Center. The band will then give a concert in Pécs and at the Academy of Music in the capital.

The detailed program of the series of events is available by clicking here.

hirek.unideb.hu