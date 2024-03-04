PhD student, Amira Dhifallah, has delivered a presentation in Pázmány Péter Catholic University, Budapest

PhD student, Amira Dhifallah, has recently delivered a presentation titled “Are singular collective nouns compatible with plural demonstratives? Observations from Tunisian Arabic” as part of her participation in STaPs 21 conference, which took place from the 28th of February to the 1st of March in Pázmány Péter Catholic University, Budapest – writes the Department of English Linguistics, University of Debrecen on its Facebook page.

Main picture: Department of English Linguistics, University of Debrecen