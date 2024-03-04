Amira Dhifallah

PhD student, Amira Dhifallah, has delivered a presentation in Pázmány Péter Catholic University, Budapest

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on PhD student, Amira Dhifallah, has delivered a presentation in Pázmány Péter Catholic University, Budapest

PhD student, Amira Dhifallah, has recently delivered a presentation titled “Are singular collective nouns compatible with plural demonstratives? Observations from Tunisian Arabic” as part of her participation in STaPs 21 conference, which took place from the 28th of February to the 1st of March in Pázmány Péter Catholic University, Budapest – writes the Department of English Linguistics, University of Debrecen on its Facebook page.

Main picture: Department of English Linguistics, University of Debrecen

 

Related Posts

ESN organizes many programs for international students in March

Bácsi Éva
The national assembly of the Hungarian organization of the Erasmus Student Network was held in Debrecen

The national assembly of the Hungarian organization of the Erasmus Student Network was held in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva
Amira Dhifallah

PhD student, Amira Dhifallah, has delivered a presentation in Pázmány Péter Catholic University, Budapest

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *