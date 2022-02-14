Partnership for strengthening tourism training at the University of Debrecen

In the framework of the HEALL ALL international project, the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen and the Faculty of Sapieria Transylvanian Hungarian University in Miercurea Ciuc are starting to develop common subjects in the field of health tourism. The EC organizing the program presented the distance learning support system to the partners of the partner university.

The aim of international cooperation is to provide students interested in the tourism sector with up-to-date knowledge and intensive internship opportunities abroad.

In the course of the cooperation between the universities of Transylvania and Debrecen, an intermediary website will be set up, where students participating in tourism courses can apply for foreign internships controlled by higher education institutions. In addition, there is a joint curriculum development compatible with Erasmus scholarships: a total of twenty subjects and topics are developed by professionals in the field of health tourism. Subjects include, but are not limited to, the basics of healthy eating, drug prevention, anatomy, physiology, complementary medicine, health economics, health project management, health tourism, marketing communication, rural and ecotourism, hotel management, and hygiene.

hirek.unideb.hu