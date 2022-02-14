Winner’s degree from the Faculty of Engineering

With his dissertation defended in June last year, János Béky-Nagy, a former civil engineer (BSc) student at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen, won the annual national diploma competition of the Association of Transport Sciences (KTE).

The topic of the winning thesis was “Design of the intermodal junction of Monor railway station”.

University and college students graduating in 2020 with a degree in transport and transportation systems (mainly freight and passenger transport, multimodal transport, transport informatics, forwarding, transport logistics, transport environment protection, analysis of transport companies) were eligible to apply for the Association of Transport Sciences. have completed their dissertations in the field of transport construction, network development and transport engineering (mainly operation, repair, maintenance) and have received at least a good (4) rating and a final examination with at least a good (4) result.

