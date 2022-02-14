Respect and remembrance at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen and the Debrecen Reformed Theological University at the Memorial Garden behind the Great Church were honored with wreaths on Friday on the Day of Remembrance of the Liberation.

The two institutions traditionally hold a joint commemoration on 11 February each year in connection with the anniversary of the liberation. The Gályarabok Memorial Column has stood in the Memorial Garden in front of the Reformed College since 1895. The column of the Protestant pastor Michiel Adriaenszoon de Ruyter, who released the survivors on February 11, 1676, and the Latin inscription “Those Pastors a column of remembrance who was dragged from Hungary to the galleys of Naples for their gospel faith and freedom”.

hirek.unideb.hu