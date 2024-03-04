The national assembly of the Hungarian organization of the Erasmus Student Network was held in Debrecen

The national assembly of the Hungarian organization of the Erasmus Student Network was organized again, starting on March 2, 2024. The event is held three times a year by various local sections, which this time was organized by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the University of Debrecen – according to the dehok.unideb.hu page.

Among the assemblies, this is a truly special event, as it is not only the representation of important events within formal frameworks but also the election of officials for the next mandate. After the arrival of the guests, Blanka Korsós, president of ESN Hungary, opened the event. The focus was now on voting, the first step of which was the vote-counting committee and the adoption of the Agenda.

The meeting was enriched by the presentations of foreign guests, including delegates from Austria, Croatia, France, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. Their reports presented real experiences, their own goals, and already achieved results to the audience.

One of the first items on the agenda was that the current management of ESN reported on their work in recent months. The committee will be 20 years old this year, which means that it has been a member of the organization for almost that many years, as they represent very similar goals and activities

“For twenty years, we have been working to help the lives of the exchange students who come here, and we also try to take our part in ESN’s affairs”

– said Abigél Zágonyi, chairman of the DEHÖK Foreign Affairs Committee.

Over the years, they have hosted many international conferences, the huge success of which can be seen in the positive feedback. The Debrecen section also stands out on a national level because of the close relationship it maintains with the Student Self-Government and the International Office. In addition to all this, they receive a lot of support from both sides, which is fully spent on the programs, which ensures successful and high-quality events for the students.

(DEHÖK/Dér Amarilla)

Photo: Roland Kovács