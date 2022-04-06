The Debrecen Spring Exhibition will be available for another two weeks at the Kölcsey Center

This year, the Spring Exhibition in Debrecen will be held for the 31st time, at the Bényi Gallery of the Kölcsey Center.

The exhibition will be open from 1 to 21 April 2022 during the opening hours of the Kölcsey Center, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Debrecen Spring Exhibition is a forum for local or descendant artists practicing fine, photographic, and applied arts professionally. In the series, painting and graphics/photography are presented in biennial shifts, while sculpture is presented each year.

The three-week exhibition this time showcases the photographic and graphic work of the past two years.

The exhibition received 167 works by 72 artists, of which the expert jury recommended 86 works by 56 artists. 8 artists were selected for the award. The works are made with classical graphic techniques, autonomous photographs, prints made with the electrographic / computer graphic method, art books, experimental procedures, and plastic and installation works.

The patron of the 31st Spring Exhibition is the National Association of Hungarian Artists.

The exhibition is organized by graphic artist István Subicz and gallery manager Andrea Szalai.

debreceninap.hu