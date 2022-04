Utility construction works will be carried out on Kishegyesi út from the start of the operation on Wednesday, April 6, to the closure of operation on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. During the affected period, the Pósa utca stop in the direction of Segner Square will be closed. During the works, buses 15G, 17, 17A, 42, 42A, 43, 46, 46E, 46EY, 46H and 146 to Doberdó Street / Segner Square / Grand Station will be relocated 140 meters away. They stop at a pre-arranged temporary stop.

DKV