The patrols of the Hajdúnánás Motorway Subdivision of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters stopped a truck on the outskirts of Polgár on 11 April 2021 at around 2 p.m. During the weighing, the police found that the weight of the vehicle combination exceeded the maximum permissible total weight by nearly 3,300 kilograms.

The foreign driver was fined an administrative fine of HUF 500,000 by the patrols, and then detained until the violation was terminated and the fine was paid.

police.hu