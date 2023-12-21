The investigation into the homicide in Hajdú-Bihar County has been completed

The group of four members killed their acquaintance for money.

The criminal prosecutors have completed the investigation against the group of four members who killed their acquaintance for HUF 40,000.

A man from Furta reported to the police on the afternoon of January 27, 2023, that he had not seen his neighbor for a day, but that the front door of his house was open. The patrols went there immediately and found the 54-year-old owner dead in the hall of the property. The on-site inspection as well as the medical examination established that the man’s death was a murder case.

The criminal prosecutors of Hajdú-Bihar went on a hot trail to find the perpetrators. They collected data and conducted a search for witnesses, and within a few hours, they found a group of four people, who could be linked to the commission of the crime.

According to the investigation, the 48-, 28-, and 20-year-old men and their partner, a 31-year-old woman, wanted to get their friend’s money. They went over to his house on January 26, beat him, and then searched the clothes of the helpless man and the entire apartment. They looted barely HUF 40,000 (approx. 106.65 EUR) and then went home.

After questioning them as suspects, the investigators took them into criminal custody, and the court ordered their arrest.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters investigated them due to the well-founded suspicion of a premeditated murder committed for profit and with particular cruelty. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

(police.hu)