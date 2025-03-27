The dreaded foot-and-mouth disease is returning after 50 years – is Hajdú-Bihar County prepared?

The contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has reappeared in Hungary after more than half a century, posing a unique challenge to the domestic agricultural community and livestock sector. The infection spreads rapidly among cloven-hoofed animals (such as cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, buffalo, etc.), and has already been confirmed in Győr-Moson-Sopron County. Preventing the nationwide spread of the disease is critical, and swift, effective cooperation in prevention and information dissemination is a top priority in Hajdú-Bihar as well.

You can’t be careful enough!

Kiss László, the opposition deputy chairman of the Development, Planning, and Strategic Committee, submitted a proposal to the committee to include preparations, prevention, and farmer education for foot-and-mouth disease on the agenda. Many livestock farmers in the county are increasingly concerned about the potential spread of the disease, especially with confirmed cases in Győr-Moson-Sopron County.

Ménes Andrea, the committee chair (the former mayor of Vámospércs), referred to a “lack of legal responsibility and authority” and did not wish to discuss the proposal as a standalone agenda item. The decision was not about rejecting the content, as the importance of prevention and information dissemination was not disputed. The debate was centered on whether the county government has a direct role in pandemic prevention. Fidesz decision-makers argued that it does not.

To ensure that the issue of prevention and information dissemination receives attention, Kiss László raised the epidemiological risk of foot-and-mouth disease during the Committee meeting and the Agricultural Chamber briefing. The presenter from the Agricultural Chamber made it clear that they also consider the information and prevention crucial, and are doing everything possible to ensure local farmers are informed in a timely and accurate manner.

Kiss László (Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Közösen Hajdú-Biharért Group) emphasized:

“My goal is for local farmers in Hajdú-Bihar to receive the information and support they need. It is our duty to place all issues affecting the county’s population and farmers on the agenda and address them meaningfully within our capacity. It is in our interest to prevent foot-and-mouth disease from causing such economic damage.”

Where can affected parties get information?

Updates on the epidemic situation, preventive measures, and regional information can be found on the official website of the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih). It is important for all livestock owners and stakeholders to follow Nébih’s announcements, official decisions, and news regarding export/import restrictions. This is the best way for them to respond to a possible infection suspicion in a timely manner and comply with the required measures.

(Debreceni Nap)